Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 433.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,253 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of TechnipFMC worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

FTI opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.