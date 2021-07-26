Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $10.74 Million Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 466,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

