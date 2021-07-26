Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 33,047 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth $372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth $636,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

