Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. 445,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,904. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

