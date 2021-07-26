Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $833.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,133,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

