Wedbush Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.09.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.