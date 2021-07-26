Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

WRI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 609,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

