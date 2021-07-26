Wells Fargo & Company Trims National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Target Price to $72.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

