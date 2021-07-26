West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $381.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.75 and a 1 year high of $381.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

