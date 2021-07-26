Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

