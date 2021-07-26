Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $399,260.50 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $399,260.50 and $68,870.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.72 or 0.05954291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.18 or 0.01312953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00351183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00132173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.00582006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00347656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00272294 BTC.

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

