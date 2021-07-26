Woodward (WWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $119.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Woodward has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

