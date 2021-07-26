World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre Sells 6,000 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WRLD traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,674. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,899,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

