Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

