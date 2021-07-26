W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.98. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 3,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $576.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

