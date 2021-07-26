Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 4063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Macau has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

