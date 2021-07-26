Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 288,022 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

