Xilinx (XLNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XLNX opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

