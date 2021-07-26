XinFin Network (XDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.42 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $4.42 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.95 or 0.00879013 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,682,996,859 coins and its circulating supply is 12,282,996,859 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

