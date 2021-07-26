XMON (XMON) Price Hits $1,443.22 on Top Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $1,443.22 or 0.03681996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $129,240.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00113207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,336.52 or 0.99960324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00814473 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.