YAM (YAM) Market Capitalization Tops $7.83 Million

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One YAM coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $409,924.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00837662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083851 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,848,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,382,636 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

