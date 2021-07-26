Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post sales of $233.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the lowest is $228.24 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 835,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,074. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $31,439,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at $29,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 90.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $9,379,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

