Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

AJG stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.05. 539,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 274,830 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.