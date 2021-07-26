Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the highest is $6.45 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $5.42 price target on Nokia and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nokia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.