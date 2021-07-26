Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.60. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.30.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.18. 10,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,714. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.69. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $404.05.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.