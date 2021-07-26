Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.14). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 953,585 shares of company stock worth $92,408,152.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $105.50 on Monday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.95.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

