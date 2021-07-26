Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

AMCR opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

