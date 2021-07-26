Zacks: Analysts Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Baidu posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.57. 317,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511,974. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

