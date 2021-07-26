Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fastly posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,708 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

