Zacks: Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Announce $6.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $6.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,038.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $858,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,516 shares of company stock worth $73,123,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $25.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.83. 23,431,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,865,542. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $349.45.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

