Zacks: Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $701.08 million, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

