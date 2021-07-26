Zacks: Analysts Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $788.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will post sales of $788.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $771.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $464.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

