Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVITA Medical.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $5,550,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 185.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 174,403 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCEL stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.