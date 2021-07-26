Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $181.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.20 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $725.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.93 million, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 464,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

