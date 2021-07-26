Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $4.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the highest is $5.69. Charter Communications reported earnings of $3.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $20.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $27.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $726.81 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $554.26 and a one year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $703.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

