Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GAN by 221.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.04.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

