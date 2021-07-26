Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post $630,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $30.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.40. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.