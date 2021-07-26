Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.04. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.85.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.63. 603,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,662,547. NVIDIA has a one year low of $97.77 and a one year high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $477.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

