Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report sales of $218.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.70 million. Rayonier posted sales of $195.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $873.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 9,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

