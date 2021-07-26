Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report $72.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $72.60 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $53.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $267.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.80 million to $268.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 85,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,303. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

