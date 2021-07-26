Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $973.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 2,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,361. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

