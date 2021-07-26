Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Verra Mobility posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $180,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 258,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,821. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.