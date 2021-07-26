Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.67 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce $271.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.40 million and the highest is $295.51 million. Zumiez posted sales of $250.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

