Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $139.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.04 million and the highest is $143.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $130.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $579.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.06 million to $582.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $604.58 million, with estimates ranging from $585.59 million to $613.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 155,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

