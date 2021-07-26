Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.95%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO opened at $28.91 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

