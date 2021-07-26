Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $281.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 231,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,232. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

