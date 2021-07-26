Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post $119.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.