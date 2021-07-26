Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post $119.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.