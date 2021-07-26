Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Hold

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

ACI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,840. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

