Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

AXLA opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axcella Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Axcella Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.