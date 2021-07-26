Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSM. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of MSM opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.